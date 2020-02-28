Araujo, Yusa shoot CCFC past Arrows

Chennai City FC soaked up the early pressure from Indian Arrows, enjoyed more ball possession as the first half wore on and hammered home two second half goals in an I-League fixture at the Cooperage ground on Friday. Adolfo Araujo netted the first and set up Katsumi Yusa for the second.

With its fifth victory in 14 matches, Chennai City climbed to the third spot. Arrows, which has also played 14 games, has eight points (two wins, two draws and 10 losses).

Araujo’s class was evident from his movement on the turf, control on the ball and eye for goal. For Arrows, Nikhil Raj caught the eye with his footwork and speed on the wings.

The Spaniard scored with an angular left-footer after picking his spot and finishing coolly — a low drive past custodian Samik Mitra. He bettered this strike with a precise pass to link up with Jockson Dias, whose relay from the right was tapped in stylishly by Yusa. CCFC focused on possession from then on, making its rival chase the ball across the pitch.

The youngsters from Arrows, a developmental squad packed with under-22 players, created two chances.

Skipper Vikram Pratap Singh found himself alone in the goalmouth, but volleyed over. Earlier, he was hustled into taking a quick shot after Rohit Danu passed into space on the left, only to see goalkeeper Santana rush out in time and block the shot with his body.

The result: Chennai City FC 2 (Adolfo Araujo 48, Katsumi Yusa 60) bt Indian Arrows 0.