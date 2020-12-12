Antwi stars for Gokulam FC

Dennis Antwi struck four for Gukulam Kerala FC, helping it thrash local side BSS Sporting Club 7-2 in its concluding Group D league match of the 123rd IFA Shield football, here on Saturday.
The Ghanaian striker scored the first four goals before Muhammed Shibil, M.S. Jithini and Sailou Guindo struck once each. Pritam Roy and Asif Ali Moula found the target for BSS Sporting.
Gokulam FC, which lost its first outing against United SC, took the second spot and will now take on Group A topper and local giant Mohammedan Sporting in the quarterfinals on Monday. The other quarterfinals will see Group B topper real Kashmir FC taking on Group C runner-up Southern Samity while Group D leader United SC will be meeting Group A runner-up Kalighat MS. George Telegraph, which topped Group C, will come up against Group B runner-up Peerless SC.
The results: Group A: Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Firoz Ali 50) bt Kalighat MS 0 at Kalyani Stadium.
Group B: Peerless SC 1 (Uttam Rai 92) drew with Aryan Club 1 (Sumit Ghosh 94).
Group C: George Telegraph SC 2 (Krishanu Naskar 60, Tanmoy Ghosh 63) bt Southern Samity 1 (Yad Rudy Abbidde 83).
Group D: Gokulam Kerala FC 7 (Dennis Antwi 8, 12, 19, 47, Muhammed Shibil 66, M.S. Jithini 72, Sailou Guindo 85) bt BSS Sporting Club 2 (Pritam Roy 67, Asif Ali Moula 74).
