Antonio Rüdiger racially abused after Real Madrid's game in Cadiz

Video posted by Spanish media on Sunday showed Cadiz fans yelling insults at Rüdiger after he went to the stands to give away his shirt to someone who appeared to be a Madrid supporter

April 16, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Madrid

AP
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger. Photo credit: @toniruediger/Instagram

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger was racially abused by fans after the team's game at Cadiz in the Spanish league on April 15.

Video posted by Spanish media on Sunday showed Cadiz fans yelling insults at Rüdiger after he went to the stands to give away his shirt to someone who appeared to be a Madrid supporter. Objects were also thrown at the German defender, who is Black.

Rüdiger exchanged a few words with some of the fans yelling at him before giving his shirt away and saluting some of the supporters. Two people who appeared to be members of Madrid's staff came over to lead the player away from the fans.

The incident happened after Madrid's 2-0 win against relegation-threatened Cadiz.

View of the stadium before the Cadiz v Real Madrid match in Spain on April 15, 2023.

Spanish soccer has been marred by racism this season, with Rüdiger's teammate Vinícius Júnior having been targeted during several matches. Earlier this month, the Brazilian forward testified against a Mallorca fan who was accused of calling him a monkey during a match. The same fan was also accused of insulting Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze in another league match.

The Spanish league has filed several formal complaints to authorities over insults against Vinícius, with some of them having already being shelved. The league also recently increased the number of monitors at Madrid matches to identify perpetrators.

Valladolid recently suspended 12 season-ticket holders while investigating alleged verbal abuse of Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially abused a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

