Antonio double puts West Ham on top

Brahim Diaz strike helps AC Milan start with a win

Michail Antonio became West Ham United’s all-time Premier League top scorer (49 goals) after netting twice to help secure a resounding 4-1 home win on Monday over Leicester City.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for the Hammers, who made it two wins out of two and went top of the table on goals scored after a superb performance in a cracking atmosphere at the London stadium.

In Serie A, Brahim Diaz’s early goal was enough to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Sampdoria in its opening match on Monday. In another match, Joao Pedro netted twice as Cagliari fought back from two goals down to share points with Spezia.

Erik Lamela continued his flying start to life with Sevilla, striking a last-minute winner for the Andalusians to give them a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the LaLiga.

The results: Premier League: West Ham 4 (Fornals 26, Benrahma 56, Antonio 80, 84) bt Leicester 1 (Tielemans 69).

Serie A: Cagliari 2 (Pedro 62, 66-pen) drew with Spezia 2 (Gyasi 7, Bastoni 58); Sampdoria 0 lost to AC Milan 1 (Diaz 9).

LaLiga: Getafe 0 lost to Sevilla 1; Osasuna 0 drew with Celta Vigo 0.