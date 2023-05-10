ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93

May 10, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MEXICO CITY

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed the death of goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal at 93

AP

File Photo of Mexico’s soccer player Antonio Carbajal (R) receives his trophy during the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) award ceremony, from Mexico’s Carlos Ramirez. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, died Tuesday. He was 93.

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death.

Carbajal had been hospitalized in the north-central city of León for blood pressure problems, was discharged and died at home.

Known as “La Tota," he played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches from 1950-66. Three other Mexicans have since appeared in five World Cups: Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa. Others to achieve the feat include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany’s Lothar Matthäus and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mourn the passing of one of the greatest legends of our Mexican soccer,” Marquez wrote on Twitter.

Carbajal played for León from 1950-56, winning titles in 1952 and 1956.

After retiring as a player, Carbajal coached León, Morelia, Curtidores and Campesinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / Mexico / death

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US