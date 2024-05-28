ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Martial confirms departure from Manchester United

Published - May 28, 2024 07:59 am IST

The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015 and has since scored 90 goals in 317 games for the Red Devils.

Reuters

File picture of Manchester United’s Anthony Martial during a Champions League match | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, the Frenchman said on Monday.

The departure was expected, as he had struggled with injuries in recent seasons and had not been in the squad for months.

He not in the team for the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday.

"It's with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career," he said on Instagram.

"You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me."

French defender Raphael Varane also stated he would leave United earlier in May.

