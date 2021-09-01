Ansu Fati to slip into Messi’s famous ‘10’ shirt

Barcelona’s 18-year-old striker Ansu Fati is to inherit the number 10 shirt worn for years by Argentina legend Lionel Messi, the club said on Wednesday.

In a short clip published by the Catalans on social media, the teenager is thrown a blank shirt which he looks at quizzically before holding it up to the camera, where it is suddenly emblazoned with his name and the number 10.

“Our new number 10, made in La Masia,” the caption reads, referring to the club’s prestigious youth academy which Fati joined when he was just 10-years-old.

Before Messi, Barca’s number 10 was worn by other players like Ronaldinho, Rivaldo or Romario, all Brazilians.

Fati, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, came to Spain when he was just seven, starting off at Seville before moving to Barcelona’s youth academy in 2012.