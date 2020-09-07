Football

UEFA Nations League | Ansu Fati creates history

Teen sensation: Ansu Fati fires in his record-setting goal.

The 17-year-old Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in Spain’s history when he scored in the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The results: League A: Group 4: Spain 4 bt Ukraine 0; Switzerland 1 drew with Germany 1.

League B: Group 3: Serbia 0 drew with Turkey 0; Hungary 2 lost to Russia 3; Group 4: Rep. of Ireland 0 lost to Finland 1; Wales 1 bt Bulgaria 0.

League C: Group 3: Kosovo 1 lost to Greece 2 ; Slovenia 1 bt Moldova 0.

League D: Group 1: Andorra 0 lost to Faroe Islands 1; Malta 1 drew with Latvia 1.

