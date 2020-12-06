Angulo excels in FC Goa’s facile win

Spaniards’ day out; Blasters still in search of a win

It is early days yet at the Indian Super League, but Igor Angulo has an eye on the ‘Golden Boot’. The striker from Spain took his tally to five goals from four matches, as he scored twice to help FC Goa register its first win of the season on Sunday.

Angulo wasn’t the only Spanish player to delight the Goan fans in the match against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao (Goa). Jorge Ortiz also scored in the Goans’ 3-1 victory. To complete the theme it was a Spaniard — Vicente Gomez — who pulled one back for Blasters.

While (Spaniard) Juan Ferrando’s boys must be relieved a lot after finally winning a game, the wait continues for Blasters.

Right from the beginning, the Goans put pressure on the Blasters’ defence. They had won a corner as early as the third minute. But, the Kerala team too created some chances as the opening half produced some exciting moments of end-to-end football.

Before long, however, the Goans began to assert their supremacy in the midfield, where Brandon Fernandes was particularly impressive. It was his superb pass, which pierced through the Blasters defence, that set up the second goal.

That had come in the 52nd minute, after Angulo opened the scoring in the 30th minute. He put the shot above goalkeeper Albino Gomes after receiving an excellent ball from Saviour Gama.

While Gomes cannot be blamed for that goal, he should be for Angulo’s second, as he allowed the forward to snatch the ball away from him. It was one of the shabbiest pieces of goalkeeping you will see at any level of football.

That was after Gomez’s fine header had made the score 2-1 going into the injury time.

The result: FC Goa 3 (Igor Angulo 30 & 90+4, Jorge Ortiz 52) bt Kerala Blasters 1 (Vicente Gomez 90).