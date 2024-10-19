GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ancelotti says Mbappé ''not affected'' by reports of investigation in Sweden

I do not pay attention to speculations that come from outside the team. The player is not affected in the least, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti amid allegations of rape against Kylian Mbappé

Published - October 19, 2024 07:50 am IST - Madrid

AP
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe attends a training session at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe attends a training session at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé “is not affected” by the Swedish media reports this week that said the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation.

Mbappé's legal team dismissed those reports as false.

“I do not pay attention to speculations that come from outside the team. The player is not affected in the least,” Ancelotti said Friday, October 18, 2024.

Mbappé's representatives dismiss Swedish reports of a rape claim

The reports in Swedish media came out after the striker visited Stockholm during the international break when he was not called up by France due to a minor injury.

Without citing sources, Swedish media reported Mbappé was the subject of an investigation of an alleged rape at a hotel in Stockholm. Mbappé's representatives have called the reports “false and irresponsible.”

Swedish prosecutors issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying a rape had been reported to police but didn't name any suspect. Ancelotti defended his player's right to travel on his time off.

“The rest days are programmed for him and he can choose what he wants to do,” the Italian manager said. “I went to London for two days and didn't ask anyone for permission.”

Mbappé injured his left thigh in late September. But he missed only one game for Madrid, returning as a substitute in a shock 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League before starting in a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Spanish league. He then sat out the international window.

Mbappé trained for Madrid this week before the Spanish league resumes. Madrid plays at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“(Mbappé) took advantage of the break to improve his fitness and get well after the injury,” Ancelotti said.

“He is happy and ready to play and be important for the team. These 15 days have helped because he is now a different player than before the break.”

Published - October 19, 2024 07:50 am IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Football / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.