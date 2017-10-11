American coach has title hopes

MUMBAI: The USA squad, gearing up to qualify from the group stage in Under-17 World Cup, feels a sense of responsibility on its shoulder in the wake of the men’s team missing the bus for Russia 2018 after losing to Trinidad & Tobago in the North American Qualifiers.

The Americans will not feature for the first time in 32 years when the world’s best footballers assemble next year.

On the eve of a Group ‘B’ tie at the D.Y. Patil stadium here, chief coach John Hackworth told FIFA.com: “We have prepared to win all games here. We know Colombia is going to be an excellent opponent and it won’t be easy, but at the same time, that’s what we’re here to do. We’ll do the same exact process to get ready for Colombia and see how it goes.”

Referring to his rapport with the teenagers, Hackworth said: “This team, in particular, has been one of those which you just never want to let go. We have tried to talk about the fact that we would potentially play seven games here and every one of these moments is huge for us because it’s just been such a special group.”

The nation’s future hopes rest on the under-17 players developing into a special group, among whom are the young Ayo Akinola, who came in as a substitute and scored the winner against Ghana.

“I don’t think it was my goal, I think it was the team’s goal because it was a collective effort. It was a great transition moment from us, winning it in defence to attacking. I think it was just a group effort than just my personal goal.”