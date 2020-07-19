Amalraj advocates single national league

Hyderabad

19 July 2020 22:21 IST

Stresses on common platform for all footballers to showcase skills

Former India football captain Victor Amalraj feels it is better to have a single National league in place of the ISL and the I-League.

“I believe one league will do a lot of good to Indian football as it will ensure the players have a common platform to showcase their skills with the assurance that their performances will be noted,” Amalraj said during an online chat on khelupdates.com on Sunday.

“I think the new rule allowing three foreigners and one Asian player per ISL club is a welcome decision. But again, it is imperative to ensure that the best of talent from across the country plays in the league,” he said.

“Similarly, it is disappointing that there is not even one Indian coach for any of the ISL teams. So, I feel it should be mandatory to have an Indian at least as assistant coach to help Indian football standards improve,” said the Hyderabadi with the unique distinction of leading all the three famous Kolkata clubs.

Amalraj believes that East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting should follow Mohun Bagan’s example and merge with an ISL team.