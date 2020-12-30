Football

Allardyce calls for ‘circuit break’

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has called for a temporary halt to the Premier League season to act as a “circuit break” amid rising COVID-19 cases at top-flight clubs.

The Premier League said 18 individuals had tested positive for the novel coronavirus between December 21-27, the most in a week this season.

Manchester City on Monday reported more cases, days after Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker tested positive, and its game at Everton was postponed.

“Everyone’s safety is more important than anything else. When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original ... we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break,” Allardyce said.

