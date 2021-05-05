Football

All India Football Federation thanks Asian Football Confederation

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, thanked the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for giving it an opportunity to host the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League.

All the group matches, which featured FC Goa’s games, were held in Margao.

“The AIFF is extremely grateful to the AFC for their support and belief in AIFF’s organisation capabilities in successfully hosting the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League 2021 in Goa from April 14-29, 2021,” the AIFF said in a statement.

It also thanked the Central and State Governments for their support.

