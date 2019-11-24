All India Football Federation suspends three for misconduct

The All India Football Federation (AIFF’s) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during the Indian Super League match between the two sides on November 1 at Guwahati.

Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NEUFC.

After having missed Goa’s away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play in Goa’s next two games. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available December 8.

Similarly, Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City (home) and Jamshedpur (away). He will be available for selection next in NEUFC’s home tie against ATK on December 7.