Alex Ferguson, Ex-Manchester United manager, undergoes emergency brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, the English Premier League club said.
The 76-year-old Ferguson retired from managing in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of United but he has continued to regularly attend matches and participate in UEFA coaching initiatives.
“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage,” United said in a statement. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.
Ferguson remains the most successful manager in British football history, winning 49 honors including 38 titles at United.
The Scot joined United in 1986 from Aberdeen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor