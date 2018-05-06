Football

Alex Ferguson, Ex-Manchester United manager, undergoes emergency brain surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson. File photo.

Sir Alex Ferguson. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, the English Premier League club said.

The 76-year-old Ferguson retired from managing in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of United but he has continued to regularly attend matches and participate in UEFA coaching initiatives.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage,” United said in a statement. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.

Ferguson remains the most successful manager in British football history, winning 49 honors including 38 titles at United.

The Scot joined United in 1986 from Aberdeen.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:37:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/alex-ferguson-ex-manchester-united-manager-undergoes-emergency-brain-surgery/article23789190.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY