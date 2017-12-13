Aizawl FC beats Churchill

Defending champion Aizawl FC defeated Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal to garner full three points from its first home match of the Hero I-League, here on Wednesday.

Yugo Kobayashi scored in the 88th minute to bring a sigh of relief for the home fans.

William Lalnunfela, who scored a brace for Aizawl against Kingfisher East Bengal, was the notable absentee.

Shylo Malsawmtluanga, the most experienced player in the squad, again had to sit out meaning he will have to wait longer to make his debut for Aizawl FC in the I-League.

Aizawl with four points from two games now moves up to fifth spot on the table but Churchill’s nightmare continues as the Red Machines continue to totter at the bottom of the table.

The Goan team has to quickly shrug off the loss as it travels to Kolkata to play the high-flying Kingfisher East Bengal on December 16.