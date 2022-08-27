Aimen’s brace blasts Kerala past NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters’ Aimen, centre, ran the rule with two goals against North East United FC during the Durand Cup match in Guwahati on Saturday, 27 August, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Mohammed Aimen’s brilliant brace helped Kerala Blasters beat North East United 3-0 in a Group D match and record its first win in the Durand Cup football tournament at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Aimen provided the breakthrough in the 28th minute, while Muhammad Ajsal doubled the lead in the 55th minute. Aimen again found the mark in the 90th minute as Blasters produced a dominant display.

NorthEast put early pressure on the Blasters’ goal, but the yellow shirts defended well and launched some quick counterattacks.

One such counterattack earned Blasters the lead. Ajsal, challenged by a defender inside the area, sent it back to an advancing Gourav Kankonkar, whose attempt was blocked. Aimen, posted on the left, controlled the rebound with his left foot and shot home with his right to put Blasters ahead.

Good coordination upfront fetched Blasters its second goal after resumption. Mohammed Azhar received a ball on the right side and supplied it to Ajsal to complete the move.

Kerala Blasters’ M. Ajsal scores against North East United FC during the Durand cup match in Guwahati on Saturday, 27 August, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Amid occasional attacks from the home side, Blasters looked to improve its goal difference in the tournament. It did so when Aimen, assisted by his twin brother Azhar, swerved to beat goalkeeper Jackson Singh and achieve his brace in the closing minutes.

The result: Guwahati: Kerala Blasters 3 (Mohammed Aimen 28, 90, Muhammad Ajsal 55) bt North East United 0.