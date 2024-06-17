ADVERTISEMENT

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as head coach after India’s disappointing FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India’s football coach Igor Stimac. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on June 17 sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior's men's team following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.

FIFA World Cup qualifier: India loses 2-1 after controversial Qatar goal; drops out of WC qualification

India could not make the third round of the World Cup qualifier following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect.”

Chettri became legend while still playing: Stimac

The 56-year-old Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, had taken charge of the Blue Tigers in 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under Stimac, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sport / soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US