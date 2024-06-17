GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as head coach after India’s disappointing FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign

Updated - June 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s football coach Igor Stimac. File

India’s football coach Igor Stimac. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on June 17 sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the country's senior's men's team following a disappointing campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Stimac, who was appointed as the head coach in 2019, was given an extension last year by the sport's apex body.

FIFA World Cup qualifier: India loses 2-1 after controversial Qatar goal; drops out of WC qualification

India could not make the third round of the World Cup qualifier following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.

Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men's National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward," the AIFF said in a statement.

A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect.”

Chettri became legend while still playing: Stimac

The 56-year-old Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team that made the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup, had taken charge of the Blue Tigers in 2019, after the departure of Stephen Constantine.

Under Stimac, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nations Series.

sport / soccer

