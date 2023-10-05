AIFF puts its weight behind Stimac, extends his stay as head coach till June 2026

October 05, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the senior national men’s football team, has been asked to continue in his position till June 2026. The All India Football federation announced the contract extension much before it was to end (after the Asian Cup in January ‘24) to give the former Croatian World Cupper, who has been in the post since May 2019, time to prepare the National team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The AIFF also heeded Stimac’s suggestion of extending the contract of his assistant and former India international Mahesh Gawli, who was also named the head coach of the National men’s under-23 team.

“I deeply appreciate the trust shown in me as well as the staff. It is also a validation of the trust they have in the process. We have been in discussions for a few days now, with everyone putting all their cards on the table,” Stimac said during a virtual media interaction hosted by AIFF to announce his contract extension.

The announcement also brought an end to the speculations surrounding the future of the Croatian gaffer, who has been voicing his discontent on social media after the Indian Super League clubs refused to release players for the Asian Games where India made an early exit after losing to Saudi Arabia in the round-of-16 stage.

“I would like everyone to recognise that the national team is the most important part of the football ecosystem in India. No club or league can garner that kind of support and bring together so many different groups of fans together. The purpose of every development activity in India should be aimed at creating a strong national team, which needs to find its place in a big world and continental events like the World Cup, Asian Cup and Asian Games,” Stimac said when he was asked to comment on the commitments he was looking from the national federation as the National coach.

“It is therefore very necessary to ensure that the National team gets good preparation. I am not counting the days ahead of us, but ensuring that the days ahead count. I am sure the various stakeholders will appreciate this fact and take responsibility,” he added.