AIFF names probables for U-23 AFC Qualifiers

New Delhi

13 October 2021 22:19 IST

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced 28 probables, including Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Aniket Jadhav, for the national team’s qualifying campaign for next year’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

India has been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group-E of the Qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan.

The Blue Colts are set to assemble in Bengaluru on October 17, before leaving for the UAE on October 20 for their matches.

The probables:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh and Mohammad Nawaz; Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra and Sahil Panwar.

Midfielders: S.K. Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul K.P., Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda and Princeton Rebello; Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.