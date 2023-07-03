ADVERTISEMENT

AIFF meeting: Five new clubs in I-League; Federation Cup to return after six seasons

July 03, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Federation Cup will be India’s premier cup competition, a status the Super Cup has enjoyed in the last few years

N. Sudarshan

The addition of the new clubs will see I-League football return to Bengaluru as well. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTOS R.V. MOORTHY

I-League football will return to Bengaluru from the upcoming season after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee decided to grant direct entries to five corporate entities, including Nimida United Sports Development Pvt.s Ltd which runs FC Bengaluru United.

Bengaluru FC’s 2016-17 season was the last time the city witnessed I-League football.

The other four establishments to secure entries on Monday are YMS Finance Pvt. Ltd. (Varanasi), Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd. (Bhaini Sahib Village, Punjab), Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi) and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd (Ambala, Haryana).

The Executive Committee, which met here on the sidelines of the SAFF Championship, also made a decision to revive the Federation Cup after a gap of six seasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the new AIFF administration took over, there has been a concerted effort to bring back legacy tournaments, and the return of the Federation Cup from the 2023-24 season is to be seen in this light.

It will be India’s premier cup competition, a status the Super Cup has enjoyed in the last few years.

Also on the day, Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) general secretary M. Satyanarayan was offered the role of AIFF deputy secretary general.

The post has been vacant since Sunando Dhar quit earlier this year citing personal commitments.

Satyanarayan has been a member in the I-League committee so far and has been the KSFA general secretary since August 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US