AIFF league committee suggests promotion-relegation system in IWL

The committee also examined the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club competitions starting from the 2024-25 season

January 19, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of an IWL match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha Police

File picture of an IWL match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha Police | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The league committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended a promotion and relegation based system for the Indian Women's League, which was introduced in 2016.

The IWL has seen four teams winning the competition in its six seasons with the reigning champion Gokulam Kerala emerging victorious thrice.

"In a major move, the committee recommended introducing the system of promotion-relegation of teams involving IWL and IWL 2, effective from the 2024-25 season," said AIFF in a release.

In all, seven teams compete in the event and the champions get a chance to compete in the AFC Asian Women's Club Championship, the top tier club competition for women in the region.

"The committee reviewed the nominations filed by the various state associations for IWL 2 and recommended steps to finalise it. After long deliberations, the committee recommended setting February 5, 2024, as the last date of nomination for the IWL 2 teams," it added.

Additionally, the committee, during a meeting on Thursday, also examined the proposed calendar for the AIFF Club competitions starting from the 2024-25 season.

Besides, approval was also granted to the regulations for the ongoing I-League 2 season.

The virtual meeting was led by Lalnghinglova Hmar, M. Satyanarayan (acting secretary), Santanu Pujari (deputy chairperson), besides committee members Arif Ali, Caitanno Jose Fernandes, Anirban Dutta and Amit Chaudhuri.

The committee members also expressed their deep condolences for the demise of Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chattoo last month.

