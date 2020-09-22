AIFF grants COVID-19 solidarity fund to State associations

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to come in aid of its affiliates by sanctioning ₹3 crore solidarity fund to the state associations.
AIFF, which held a virtual meeting with state representatives on Monday, also decided to waive off the Central Registration System (CRS) fees of all players — an amount of ₹1.32 crore to be paid to the federation — and the academy accreditation fee of ₹34.5 lakh for the 2020-21 season.
The decision was taken as many of the state associations appealed to the parent body for assistance owing to the suspension of football activities across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AIFF president Praful Patel accepted the plea and agreed to release the grant to help the affiliates recover from the emergent financial distress. However, the Western India Football Association (Maharashtra) and the Indian Football Association (Bengal) decided to forego the grant.
“I understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has made life difficult for all of us — not just for football but for all issues regarding our livelihood,” the AIFF president said in the meeting.
“The football season in India is all set to kick-off from October. Despite the difficult situation we hope to move ahead with the planned calendar. But there is always a doubt whether we would be able to conduct ourselves as planned,” Patel said, referring to the I-League Qualifiers starting on Oct. 8, which will also see the resumption of football activity in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath