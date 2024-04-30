ADVERTISEMENT

AIFF commemorates 50 years of AFC Youth Championship win

April 30, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Amitabha Das Sharma

S.P. Kumar, Gobinda Das, Shabbir Ali, Dilip Pandit, Sisir Guha Dastidar, C.C. Jacob with their mementoes. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The All India Football Federation commemorated Golden Jubilee of the Indian team’s triumph in the AFC Youth Championship in 1974 by felicitating the team members at a function here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well-attended ceremony remembered the exploits of the Indian team which was declared the joint winner with Iran in Bangkok after the teams were tied 2-2 in the final even after extra-time. This was the last notable triumph for Indian in the international arena after the seniors had settled for a bronze in the 1970 Asian Games (also in Bangkok).

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey presented mementos to six members of the squad, including captain Shabbir Ali, C.C. Jacob, Dilip Palit, Shishir Guha Dastidar, Ranjit (Gobinda Das) and S.P. Kumar, who could make themselves available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach of the winning squad, Arun Ghosh, could not attend the function owing to health reasons. His son-in-law, former National table tennis champion Nupur Santra, received the memento on his behalf.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“For almost five decades after India’s independence, we never focused on utilising the international friendly windows, the FIFA World Cup or even to collaborate with the world of football. We chose not to look beyond the Olympics and the Asian Games at that time. That seems to have cost us important international exposure,” said the AIFF president.

“We have already lost those five decades, which is a long bridge to build when we know that others are way ahead,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US