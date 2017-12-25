AIFC to be launched

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) will be launched here on Wednesday, December 27.
Derrick Pereira (FC Goa, (ISL), Sanjoy Sen (Mohan Bagan AC, I-League), I.M Vijayan (National Observer, Govt. of India), Thangboi Singto (Kerala Blasters FC, ISL) and Dinesh Nair (Mumbai City FC,ISL) are the directors of the AIFC.
A press release from the AIFC, recognised by the AIFF, says that the association has been formed “for the promotion and development of football and coaches through various programs, seminars and coach education.’’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor