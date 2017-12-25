AIFC to be launched

The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) will be launched here on Wednesday, December 27.

Derrick Pereira (FC Goa, (ISL), Sanjoy Sen (Mohan Bagan AC, I-League), I.M Vijayan (National Observer, Govt. of India), Thangboi Singto (Kerala Blasters FC, ISL) and Dinesh Nair (Mumbai City FC,ISL) are the directors of the AIFC.

A press release from the AIFC, recognised by the AIFF, says that the association has been formed “for the promotion and development of football and coaches through various programs, seminars and coach education.’’