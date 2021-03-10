Aguero struggling to get back

Pep Guardiola says he may not be able to give Sergio Aguero much time on the pitch before his contract is due to end as Manchester City chase an unprecedented quadruple.
The club’s record goalscorer, 32, is back in contention after a season ravaged by injury and illness but is short of match fitness and there is little opportunity for the City boss to ease him back into action.
There is growing uncertainty over the Argentine forward’s future, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.
Asked if he hopes Aguero stays longer at the Etihad, Guardiola said: “As a human and as a person, even as a player, of course — but we have to see what happens at the end of the season.
“We cannot forget how long he was out. He has started getting better. I know he needs minutes to get to his best condition but we are not maybe in the moment to give him minutes for minutes’ (sake) because it is an important part of the season.
“We have to be calm. The club will speak to his agent to know the situation and we are going to talk at the end of the season.”
The City boss said he did not know how the issue would be resolved as his focus was firmly on the rest of the current campaign.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath