Africa Cup | Egypt, Equatorial Guinea advance

Salah and Santiago Eneme convert the decisive penalties

Mohamed Salah scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat the Ivory Coast in a shoot-out on Wednesday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, while organisers of the troubled tournament moved two matches away from Douala to Cameroon’s capital Yaounde.

The Liverpool star smashed home his spot-kick with the Ivory Coast’s Eric Bailly the only player to miss in the shoot-out in Douala, which Egypt won 5-4 after the last-16 tie finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Egypt, the record seven-time continental champion, will play Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Santiago Eneme was Equatorial Guinea’s hero as the minnows edged Mali 6-5 in a shoot-out after a drab 0-0 draw following extra time in Limbe.

Penalty saved

After France-based Eneme converted, Malian Falaye Sacko had a kick saved by Jesus Owono and his country bowed out in the first knockout stage for the second successive Cup of Nations.

An ultra-cagey last-16 match produced minimal excitement for the crowd with both teams managing just one shot on target in 120 minutes.

Equatorial Guinea now faces Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal, one of the title favourites, in Yaounde on Sunday for a place in the semifinals.

The results:

Pre-quarterfinals (aet denotes after extra time): Egypt 0 drew with Ivory Coast 0 aet (Egypt won 5-4 on penalties).

Mali 0 drew with Equatorial Guinea 0 aet (Equatorial Guinea won 6-5 on penalties).

Quarterfinal line-up: Gambia v Cameroon, Burkina Faso v Tunisia, Egypt v Morocco, Senegal v Equatorial Guinea.