Football

Africa Cup | Egypt, Equatorial Guinea advance

Over the moon: The Egyptians are an ecstatic lot after Salah’s winning strike.   | Photo Credit: s

Mohamed Salah scored the decisive penalty as Egypt beat the Ivory Coast in a shoot-out on Wednesday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, while organisers of the troubled tournament moved two matches away from Douala to Cameroon’s capital Yaounde.

The Liverpool star smashed home his spot-kick with the Ivory Coast’s Eric Bailly the only player to miss in the shoot-out in Douala, which Egypt won 5-4 after the last-16 tie finished goalless at the end of extra time.

Egypt, the record seven-time continental champion, will play Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Santiago Eneme was Equatorial Guinea’s hero as the minnows edged Mali 6-5 in a shoot-out after a drab 0-0 draw following extra time in Limbe.

Penalty saved

After France-based Eneme converted, Malian Falaye Sacko had a kick saved by Jesus Owono and his country bowed out in the first knockout stage for the second successive Cup of Nations.

An ultra-cagey last-16 match produced minimal excitement for the crowd with both teams managing just one shot on target in 120 minutes.

Equatorial Guinea now faces Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal, one of the title favourites, in Yaounde on Sunday for a place in the semifinals.

The results:

Pre-quarterfinals (aet denotes after extra time): Egypt 0 drew with Ivory Coast 0 aet (Egypt won 5-4 on penalties).

Mali 0 drew with Equatorial Guinea 0 aet (Equatorial Guinea won 6-5 on penalties).

Quarterfinal line-up: Gambia v Cameroon, Burkina Faso v Tunisia, Egypt v Morocco, Senegal v Equatorial Guinea.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 1:31:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/africa-cup-egypt-equatorial-guinea-advance/article38336184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY