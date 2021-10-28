Football

AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers: India loses to UAE

Battleground: Indian defender Asish Rai vies for possession with a UAE player.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/IndianFootball

India slumped to a 1-0 defeat after conceding a late penalty in its second AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers match against host UAE at the Fujairah Stadium here.

Abdulla Idrees converted the 82-minute penalty for the hosts after Suresh brought Ali Saleh down inside the box.

Both the Group E encounters ended in similar fashion on Wednesday night after Oman got the better of Kyrgyz Republic thanks to a late penalty.

Igor Stimac made only one change to the team that got a 2-1 win against Oman in its previous game, having brought in Lalengmawia at the expense of Aniket Jadhav to make the mid-field more compact against UAE.

All four teams are locked on three points each, with identical goal differences. The group-topper will qualify for the finals in Uzbekistan next year, whereas the four best runners-up will also join them.

India will next take on the Kyrgyz Republic on Saturday.

The result: UAE 1 (Abdulla Idrees 82-pen) bt India 0.


