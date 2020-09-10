AFC Cup not to be held this year

NEW DELHI

10 September 2020 22:29 IST

Champions League to resume on Sept. 14

The AFC executive committee on Thursday accepted the recommendation to cancel this year’s AFC Cup, the AFC Solidarity Cup and the AFC Futsal Club Championship due to complexities created by COVID-19.

The virtual meeting chaired by AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, agreed that difficulty in coordinating the five zones and completing inter-zone matches of the AFC Cup constituted a force majeure event leading to the cancellation. Chennai City FC was India’s representative in the AFC Cup, which had been suspended since March along with the AFC Champions League, the continent’s premier club tournament.

The Champions League, however, would resume on September 14 for the West Zone group stage in Qatar. The East Zone matches would be played between November 15-December 13 with the final to be played as a single match in the West Zone on December 19. Groups A-D are part of the West region while Groups E-H belong to the East.

The EC also confirmed the postponement of U-16 and U-19 championships, scheduled for Bahrain and Uzbekistan, to early 2021. The Solidarity Cup will be held in 2024 and Futsal Club Championship in 2021.