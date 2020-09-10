AFC Cup not to be held this year

The AFC executive committee on Thursday accepted the recommendation to cancel this year’s AFC Cup, the AFC Solidarity Cup and the AFC Futsal Club Championship due to complexities created by COVID-19.
The virtual meeting chaired by AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, agreed that difficulty in coordinating the five zones and completing inter-zone matches of the AFC Cup constituted a force majeure event leading to the cancellation. Chennai City FC was India’s representative in the AFC Cup, which had been suspended since March along with the AFC Champions League, the continent’s premier club tournament.
The Champions League, however, would resume on September 14 for the West Zone group stage in Qatar. The East Zone matches would be played between November 15-December 13 with the final to be played as a single match in the West Zone on December 19. Groups A-D are part of the West region while Groups E-H belong to the East.
The EC also confirmed the postponement of U-16 and U-19 championships, scheduled for Bahrain and Uzbekistan, to early 2021. The Solidarity Cup will be held in 2024 and Futsal Club Championship in 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath