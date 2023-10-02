HamberMenu
AFC Cup | Jason Cummings’ injury-time effort gives Mohun Bagan full points

The Australian scored both goals as Bagan picked up the full three points to tally six and remain on top of the current group league standings

October 02, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Kolkata

Amitabha Das Sharma
Winner: Cummings slots in his second goal. 

Jason Cummings found the winner in the second half injury-time to help Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) prevail over Maldives’ Maziya S&RC 2-1 in a second round group-D encounter of the AFC Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The Australian scored both the goals as Bagan picked up the full three points to tally six and remain on top of the current group league standings. Tomoki Wada netted for Maziya.

Two goals and a penalty misadventure summed up the action in the opening half. Bagan dominated the game with over 65% ball possession and mounted numerous raids to peg Maziya back for the most part.

Rasping shot

Bagan found the lead in the 28th minute when its French playmaker Hugo Boumous moved up the pitch to essay a probing pass to Cummings, who outwitted his marker to create the opening on top of the Maziya box.

Cummings finished with a rasping left-footer that hit the inside of the Maziya upright before going in.

Overconfident

The lead appeared to make the Bagan camp a bit too overconfident which was evident in the way Cummings tried to lay the ball off for Petratos while taking a penalty in the 40th minute.

The latter failed to read his compatriot’s intention and failed to reach the ball allowing the Maziya defender Sebastijan Antic to clear the ball.

Maziya found the equaliser off its Japanese midfielder Tomoki Wada in the 45th minute to make Bagan’s penalty mishap more glaring.

The host tried to find the lead after the break but was frustrated in its bid as Maziya put up a dogged defiance to render Bagan’s attempts futile.

Cummings found the net finally in the added time (90+2 minute) to end Bagan’s misery and give the local crowd joy.

The result: Mohun Bagan 2 (Jason Cummings 28, 90+2) bt Maziya S&RC 1 (Tomoki Wada 45).

