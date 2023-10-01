ADVERTISEMENT

AFC Cup | Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Maziya

October 01, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Maziya challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had outlasted a fighting Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal at the same venue

Amitabha Das Sharma

Preparation time: MBSG players will be keen on picking up all three points against Maziya. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The reigning Indian Super League champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be entering the second round of the AFC Cup group-D league fixtures enjoying the form and confidence of winning its last five outings when it takes on the challenger from Maldives, Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

All-round performance

The host will be looking to switch over to the continental competition relying on the efficiency of its attack and the doggedness of its defence. The same is reflected in its performance in the last five matches where it scored 14 goals and conceded just three while keeping two clean sheets.

Mohun Bagan blanked Odisha FC 4-0 at the latter’s home in the first round of the AFC Cup group league and will be banking on the good coordination of its foreign and domestic players to get past Maziya S&RC.

The Maldives Super Cup winner also presents strong credentials having beaten the Bangladesh giant Bashundhara Kings 3-1 in the first round in Dhaka.

With the AFC Cup regulations allowing six foreigners on the field, both teams will be depending a lot on the form and merit of their international recruits. With only the winner of the group progressing to the inter-zone semifinals, the contest is expected to be quite keen as both sides look to clinch points and strengthen their claim.

Kick-off: 7.30 p.m.

