AFC Cup | Back-to-back success is what ATKMB seeks

Win over Maziya can put the team on the verge of a knockout berth

On a high after a clinical performance in its opener, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will eye back-to-back success and move closer to qualifying for the knockout stage when it faces Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldives in the AFC Cup here on Saturday.

The Kolkata side defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0, registering more shots on target despite having only 32% possession.

A victory on Saturday could put ATKMB on the verge of a knockout berth from Group D.

Habas said: “We are going from match to match and we have another opponent waiting. It’s the same idea. Give absolute respect to the opponent and develop our football on the pitch. You could have one bad day or situation that could change the outcome.”

Intensity

The Spaniard said the team has to play with intensity throughout.

“We know how Maziya Sports & Recreation played with other teams, but we have to see how they will perform against us, because maybe they might play differently.”

The home side is coming into the match after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings, but head coach Risto Vidakovic is hoping to build on the second-half performance to upset ATK Mohun Bagan.