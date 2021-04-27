Football

AFC Champions League | FC Goa squanders golden opportunity

FC Goa conceded an 89th minute goal to squander the chance to become the first Indian club to win a match in the prestigious AFC Champions League (ACL) as it played out a 1-1 draw with Al Rayyan of Qatar here on Monday. Jorge Ortiz gave FC Goa the lead in the third minute of the Group E match but Ali Ferydoon equalised with just a minute left in the regulation time.

The Indian Super League side went out of reckoning for a knockout berth after Al Wahda of the UAE defeated last season runner-up Persepolis FC 1-0 in another Group-E match played earlier in the day.

Persepolis is still on top of the group standings with 12 points, while Al Wahda is second with 10 points. FC Goa is third with three points and Al Rayyan at the bottom with two points.

All four teams have one match remaining in the double round-robin league. The top team in each of the five groups and three best runners-up sides advance.

The result: FC Goa 1 (Ortiz 3) drew with Al Rayyan 1 (Ferydoon 89)

Related Articles
