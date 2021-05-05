AFC Champions League | FC Goa ’keeper Dheeraj tops chart

Made 26 saves in five AFC Champions League matches

FC Goa’s Moirangthem Dheeraj Singh has emerged as the best goalkeeper in the group league round of the AFC Champions League even though his side failed to advance to the knockouts in its maiden appearance.

Dheeraj, who had excelled during the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup at home, made a whopping 26 saves in five matches to top the goalkeeping chart of the West Zone group league stage.

“Dheeraj Singh certainly made a name for himself on his continental debut, pulling off a tournament-leading 26 saves in just five games, among them a number of memorable efforts that earned high praise from impressed observers,” the AFC said on its website.

Mohammed Al Owais of Al Ahli Saudi FC made 24 saves to stand second, followed by Ahmed Basil of Al Shorta (19 saves).