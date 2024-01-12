GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AFC Asian Cup| India can get into the second round: Bhutia

January 12, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

Aryan Arun
Bhutia said the fans have to stay positive and support the team.

Bhutia said the fans have to stay positive and support the team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite India having a tough set of opponents in the AFC Asian Cup, the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia is optimistic of a good show.

India has been clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B, but Bhutia, also known as the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, said that the nation should be positive in its on-field approach.

“India needs to be positive,” Bhutia said at a Masterclass session by Orchids The International School here on Friday. “ I think it’s possible to get into the second round, even though a team like Australia, a tough but not unbeatable outfit, is present. The players have to play with a lot of belief and confidence to get into the knockout stages.”

Placed 102 in the FIFA rankings, India is the lowest-rated team in its group, but Bhutia emphasised the importance of the support from fans. “My message to the fans would be to stay positive and support the team irrespective of the results. India is still a growing nation and needs all the support from the country’s ardent sports lovers.”

