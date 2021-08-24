Advantage ATKMB

MALE

ATK Mohun Bagan just needs a draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in its last group match to qualify for the knock-out stage of AFC Cup here on Tuesday.

With two wins in as many games, the Mariners have a two-point advantage over Kings. A draw will be enough for Antonio Lopez Habas’ side to be crowned South Zonal champion and claim a place in the inter-zone semifinal.

Much will depend if the Kings are able to shut down Group D leading scorer Roy Krishna, who has scored two from two for ATK Mohun Bagan so far.

The Bangladesh champion, on four points after a win and a draw, faces a must-win situation.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will look to end its campaign on a positive note when it takes on Maldivian side Maziya S&RC.

Both teams are already out of contention.