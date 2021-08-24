Football

Advantage ATKMB

ATK Mohun Bagan just needs a draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in its last group match to qualify for the knock-out stage of AFC Cup here on Tuesday.

With two wins in as many games, the Mariners have a two-point advantage over Kings. A draw will be enough for Antonio Lopez Habas’ side to be crowned South Zonal champion and claim a place in the inter-zone semifinal.

Much will depend if the Kings are able to shut down Group D leading scorer Roy Krishna, who has scored two from two for ATK Mohun Bagan so far.

The Bangladesh champion, on four points after a win and a draw, faces a must-win situation.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will look to end its campaign on a positive note when it takes on Maldivian side Maziya S&RC.

Both teams are already out of contention.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 5:47:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/advantage-atkmb/article36067930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY