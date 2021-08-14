Adarsh joins Spanish third division side

The youngster will represent Olimpic de Xativa in the coming season

At 18, N. Adarsh decided to chart a different course to realise his dream of donning the ISL and India colours.

Adarsh, who has been training for the last couple of years in Germany and UK, moved one step closer after he was selected to represent Club Deportivo Olimpic de Xativa in the Spanish third division this season.

“I will be joining the Spanish club next week and train with the team till October before the season begins. It will end in June 2022,” Adarsh told The Hindu.

The striker, who represented Fateh Hyderabad FC in the I-League (under-15), said he hoped to improve his skills during the training stint with Olimpic De Xativa.

How did this selection for Olimpic happen? “There were selections in Bengaluru in 2018, attended by about 150 players, and I got the nod when the Spanish coach Oscar Ruberio was impressed with me,” Adarsh said.