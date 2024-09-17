ACL Two | Mohun Bagan SG hopes to pick up points against Tajik side Ravshan Kulob

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start its international campaign in the new season by taking on FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the AFC Champions League Two’s opening Group A league match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League shield champion, Mohun Bagan will look to make the qualification count by making a positive start. The legacy of being the oldest surviving club in Asia will definitely drive Mohun Bagan as it plans its approach against the visitor, which it will be meeting for the first time.

The other two teams in the group are the Iranian side Tractor and Al-Wakrah FC of Qatar. The group league stage will be played on a home-and-away basis, with the top two teams moving into the knock-outs (round of 16).

The start of the season has been a mixed bag for Mohun Bagan. It reached the Durand Cup final before losing the crown to NorthEast United FC on penalties. In the ISL, the visiting Mumbai City FC held it 2-2 to pose questions about the team’s defensive quality.

“The ACL Two is a big competition. All matches will be very difficult as all teams here are quite good. But tomorrow with our fans helping us, hopefully we can have a good match and get our first three points from the group stage,” Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina observed on the eve of the match.

The competition rules allow an unlimited number of foreigners in a side, but Molina may have a slight disadvantage as two of his six imports — Australian forward Jamie Maclaren and Spanish defender Alberto Rodriguez — are nursing injuries.

This would mean more responsibility for the Indian contingent, which Molina hoped would perform to its potential.