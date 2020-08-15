Football

Aaditya Thackeray pledges support to 1,000 football coaches during COVID-19 pandemic

Aaditya Thackeray with AIFC director Dinesh Nair

Aaditya Thackeray with AIFC director Dinesh Nair   | Photo Credit: Twitter/The AIFC

Mumbai District Football Association President Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to help 1,000 coaches who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“@AUThackeray pledges to support coaches across India. He handed over the first box of supplies to AIFC Director @DineshNair74. AIFC extends our gratitude towards him on behalf of all the coaches,” the Association of Indian Football Coaches said in a tweet.

Aaditya is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also a Cabinet Minister in the State government. He is also an office bearer of the Western India Football Association (WIFA), which governs football activities in Maharastra.

In response, Aaditya said, “Happy to my bit @DineshNair74 for our coaches across.”

AIFC Director Dinesh Nair said, “On behalf of all the coaches & AIFC, I would like to thank Aaditya Thackeray for his help & support. We will ensure that this reaches all the right people. With this help, we can now also reach out to other stakeholders of Indian Football.”

The AIFC has also launced a campaign to support the coaches during the pandemic.

Football activities in India have come to a grinding halt since mid March when the nation-wide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

