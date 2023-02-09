HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A future European Super League could have 80 football clubs: A22 CEO

A22, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway football league, said there were 10 principles that emerged from the discussions, including improving competitiveness, financial sustainability, and fan experience

February 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Reuters
A Brighton Hove Albion player warms up wearing a t-shirt with a message in protest against the European Super League prior to a Premier League on April 20, 2021 in London, England. A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday. File

A Brighton Hove Albion player warms up wearing a t-shirt with a message in protest against the European Super League prior to a Premier League on April 20, 2021 in London, England. A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday.

In a statement outlining the preliminary results of talks that A22 had with what it said was 50 European clubs and stakeholders of football, the company said change was necessary.

ALSO READ
Madrid chief Perez insisting on European Super League

"The vast majority of them share the assessment that the very foundation of European football is under threat, and it is time for change," A22 said.

"Feedback suggests a European football league that is open, based solely on sporting merit, multidivisional with 60 to 80 clubs and a minimum of 14 guaranteed European matches per club."

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus were among 12 clubs to announce a breakaway Super League in April last year. But the move collapsed within 48 hours after an outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

That left only Real, Barcelona, and Juventus as holdouts. The ESL took its case to a Spanish court which subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

"Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU Member States as soon as possible after receipt of the judgment," Reichart said.

ALSO READ
UEFA holds crisis meeting after breakaway Super League launched

"The issues are clear, and action must be taken for the benefit of fans, players, and clubs."

A22 said there were 10 principles that emerged from the discussions, including improving competitiveness, financial sustainability and fan experience.

At issue in the ongoing court case is whether European body UEFA and global governing body FIFA statutes allowing them to block rival events and bar clubs and players from taking part conform with EU competition rules.

Related Topics

sport / soccer / sports organisations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.