A dramatic win for Chennaiyin FC over Hyderabad

Chennaiyin FC tasted glory for the first time this season as it clinched a dramatic 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC with goals in added time in the ISL here on Monday.

Andre Schembri got Chennaiyin’s opener in the 92nd minute but Matthew Kilgallon reduced the deficit three minutes later. However, Nerijus Valskis emerged the hero with the winner in the final minute.

Early into the game, Chennaiyin tried to threaten the Hyderabad defenders through Anirudh Thapa and Thoi Singh, but the duo’s build-up went in vain as the final effort from Rafael Crivellaro was blocked.

Crivellaro, however, made up for his error as his through pass set up Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 14th minute. With Nikhil Poojary marking Chhangte in the box, the Chennaiyin midfielder’s shot was kept out by goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.

Best chance

In the 25th minute, Chennaiyin had the best chance when Thoi’s blistering run from the right, combined with a sublime cross, set up Chhangte perfectly on the other end. Left unmarked, Chhangte rose high but sent the header wide, leaving the home crowd in despair.

Chennaiyin’s misery continued in the second half as Thoi’s shot from the box was kept out by Kamaljit, who had a vital touch on the delivery. Things, however, turned around towards the tail-end of the game as the crowd witnessed three goals in quick succession. With five minutes of additional time left, Chennaiyin substitute Andre Schembrifound the net with a left-footed curler in the 92nd minute. Kilgallon then found the equaliser just three minutes later with a thumping header.

But, Valskis overturned the fortune of the Chennaiyin faithful with the winner, moments before the final whistle. Charging from the middle towards the box, he chipped Kamaljit at the goal. Chennaiyin thus moved up to ninth on the points table.

The result:

Chennaiyin 2 (Schembri 90+2, Valskis 90+6) bt Hyderabad 1 (Kilgallon 90+5).