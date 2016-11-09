Vineeth does it for Kerala Blasters

There was some doubt whether he would play this game. C.K. Vineeth was meant to have gone for an ISL photo-shoot on Tuesday after Bengaluru FC’s fantastic run in the AFC Cup recently. But, apparently, there were some discussions late on Monday night and the Kerala player found a place in the line-up for the match against FC Goa.

It was Vineeth, who came in as a substitute in the 79th minute, who struck Blasters’s match-winner against last year’s runner-up Goa in the dying minutes of their rough Indian Super League game that lasted nearly 100 minutes and saw the visitors being reduced to nine men for the last 20 minutes.

The crucial goal, which brought the home side its third victory of the season, helped Blasters climb from seventh to fourth.

It was Goa which took the lead through a Rafael Coelho header in the ninth minute, but the ninth-round encounter changed dramatically in the second half when the visitors got two red cards, one of them also giving Blasters a penalty kick.

With the home boys desperately pushing forward, there was some deflection after Mohammed Rafique’s attempt in a crowded box early on in the second session. The ball seemed to have kissed Goa captain Gregory Arnolin’s hand as he stood near the goalline. New Zealand referee Nick Waldron was quick to send off Arnolin and award a penalty to Blasters. Belfort’s conversion in the 48th minute saw the fans erupt in joy.

Belfort, who had been not been his sparkling self in the opening period, sprung to life after that as Blasters tried to make the most of the man-advantage. With fresh legs, too, coming in, Antonio German (for Michael Chopra) and Vineeth (for Rafique), the hosts looked good for another goal.

Defender Prieto raced up and down the left flank, sending in crosses to Belfort. German, Rafique and Belfort all had chances, too, but a goal proved elusive.

In the 81st minute, the game took a turn when Goa midfielder Richarlyson Felisbino, its man-of-the-match in the previous game against Delhi Dynamos, received his second yellow card for bringing down Vineeth.

Zico, the Goan coach who had spoken about his team being treated unfairly by the referees in two earlier games, was an angry man right through the second half.

Steve Coppell’s boys dominated the opening session with a lovely one-touch play. But, Brazilian forward Coelho’s goal off a header, from a Richarlyson Felisbino free kick, shocked the host. The dipping header went in through Blasters’s goalkeeper Graham Stack’s legs.