Upset with ISL over ‘made up’ Belfort saga: Materazzi

When Chennaiyin FC last played Kerala Blasters here, head coach Marco Materazzi got involved in a post-match scuffle between his ward Mauele Blasi and Blasters’ Kervens Belfort. Subsequently, the Italian was suspended for Chennaiyin’s next home game against Mumbai City.
On Monday, at the pre-match press conference on the eve of Chennaiyin’s home game versus FC Pune City, Materazzi said that he only sought to “shake hands with the player”.
Nothing to hide
“I’ve always been a straightforward person. I have nothing to hide, and I can tell you that the whole Belfort saga has been made up because I only wanted to shake hands with the player; which is what I did in the tunnel, and in the locker room. Whatever’s been said otherwise is all made up to annoy the Kerala fans, whom I want to congratulate, because if everyone were like Kerala fans, football in India will develop way faster.
He said he’s “upset” at having been wronged, and was non-committal as to whether he’ll come back next season.
“Football is booming in India, but when I’m subjected to injustice, I get upset. It’s not like I don’t want to be here, but I’m upset with the ISL.”
