Upset with ISL over ‘made up’ Belfort saga: Materazzi

When Chennaiyin FC last played Kerala Blasters here, head coach Marco Materazzi got involved in a post-match scuffle between his ward Mauele Blasi and Blasters’ Kervens Belfort. Subsequently, the Italian was suspended for Chennaiyin’s next home game against Mumbai City.

On Monday, at the pre-match press conference on the eve of Chennaiyin’s home game versus FC Pune City, Materazzi said that he only sought to “shake hands with the player”.

“I’ve always been a straightforward person. I have nothing to hide, and I can tell you that the whole Belfort saga has been made up because I only wanted to shake hands with the player; which is what I did in the tunnel, and in the locker room. Whatever’s been said otherwise is all made up to annoy the Kerala fans, whom I want to congratulate, because if everyone were like Kerala fans, football in India will develop way faster.

He said he’s “upset” at having been wronged, and was non-committal as to whether he’ll come back next season.

“Football is booming in India, but when I’m subjected to injustice, I get upset. It’s not like I don’t want to be here, but I’m upset with the ISL.”