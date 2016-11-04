Football

Two-match ban for Ravanan

Dharmaraj Ravanan of FC Pune City has been suspended for two Hero Indian Super League matches and levied a fine of Rs. 40,000.

He was found guilty of misconduct, specifically violent conduct towards a rival team member, in the home match against Chennaiyin FC at Balewadi stadium, according to an ISL media release.

The player’s action was reviewed under the AIFF Disciplinary Code’s retrospective ban, which authorises the federation’s DC to sanction serious infringements which escaped the match officials’ attention.

Ravanan will sit out the next two games, both to be played at home.

