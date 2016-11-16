Stuttering Chennaiyin takes on confident Pune

Chennaiyin FC could not have hoped for a better opponent than FC Pune City, which has not won any of its five encounters against the defending champion, to revive its stuttering campaign.

Coach Marco Materazzi can draw inspiration from last season, when his side won four games on the trot during a particularly crucial stage of the tournament to make the play-offs and went on to win the title.

But, things will not be as easy as last season with the Italian still struggling to figure his best combination out.

Materazzi’s problems appear to be manifold. There is nothing happening in the engine room, no forward drive and little creativity in the team.

What was most conspicuous by its absence was the collective defending CFC used to be so good at, the midfield screen ahead of the back four and the anticipation that used to stifle the opposing attack before it had a chance to develop.

Add to this, the coach’s loss of faith in his most-trusted lieutenants, Thoi Singh and Harmanjot Khabra.

Thoi Singh, who covered acres of space and helped the team during defensive transitions last year, has been left out for reasons known only to the coach.

The Italian’s frequent chopping and changing of the side has also contributed significantly to the team’s seventh position on the table.

Looking ahead, Materazzi needs to analyse his squad carefully and come up with the best eleven for the remainder of the tournament.

The team that beat FC Goa in the third game of the season has been the most convincing.

The 4-1-4-1 system had Manuele Blasi screening the back four with Hans Mulder and Raphael Augusto supporting wingers Jayesh Rane and Baljit Sahni. Davide Succi was exceptional at collecting long balls from ’keeper Karanjit Singh and bringing other attackers into play. The coach should play to Succi’s strength to have any chance of making it to the play-offs.

On the other hand, FC Pune City’s confidence has sky-rocketed after two wins on the trot.

The team, coached by Antonio Habas, is now fifth but can move up to the second spot behind league-leader Delhi Dynamos if it manages to defeat the host on Tuesday.

FCPC is the only side that has not lost an away game this season.

As the league enters the business end, neither coach will be satisfied with a draw.