Sissoko, Hengbart score as Pune draws with Kerala Blasters

Cedric Hengbart’s strike in the third minute for Kerala Blasters and Mohamed Sissoko’s equaliser for FC Pune City in the 58th were the highlights of the drawn encounter in the Hero ISL match at the Balewadi Stadium here on Monday.

After a little over 90 minutes of a far-from-exciting match, the teams shared two points.

It was a third consecutive 1-1 draw in ISL-3, after Delhi Dynamos and NEUFC, and Atletico de Kolkata and FC Goa featuring in stalemates at Delhi and Kolkata.

The Blasters were pleasantly surprised to go into the lead in under three minutes as the 36-year-old French professional latched on to a ball from Azrack Mahamat and shot home to leave the home supporters stunned and coach Antonio Lopez Habas watching the match from the stands nonplussed.

It was the fastest goal scored this season. Hengbart provided finality to a move that had started with Josu Currais whose corner-kick was cleared out of the danger area. The unmarked Mahamat drove the ball towards the goal from 25 yards out, and the deflected ball found its way to Hengbart who finished it off giving Pune goalie Edel Bete no chance.

As FC Pune City strove manfully to restore parity, in the forefront of the action was Dramane Traore and Jesus Tato. However, after the initial goal, neither team managed to break through.

Traore effected a brilliant header into the back of the net 13 minutes into the second half but the off-side flag was already up. It was FC Pune City that appeared to be more energetic and keen to find the target somehow, with Traore and Tato remaining a constant threat.

However, it was Sissoko who helped Pune draw level.

As the game proceeded at some pace, Jonatan directed the ball towards the Malinese, whose shot was deflected off Aaron Hughes and drifted into the far corner. Some 18 minutes from regulation time, Antonio German’s sent a ball towards the Pune goal and substitute Farukh Chaudhary attempted a header that would have put the Blasters ahead, but was thwarted by an alert Bete with a splendid save.